A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in this North Texas shopping center this week

Chick-fil-A Hwy 66 & Dalrock Rd. opens on Thursday, becoming the second Chick-fil-A to open in Rowlett and joining more than 140 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving Dallas-Fort Worth.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 8500 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the drive-thru from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Owner and operator Becky Encinia will employ 90 full- and part-time employees. Encinia, whose mother had worked at Chick-fil-A, first started working there in 1996. Being with Chick-fil-A for over two decades, she was general manager at Chick-fil-A Mesquite for six years and then operator of Chick-fil-A Grapevine Mills for four years. In 2006, Encinia moved to Rowlett to open Chick-fil-A Rowlett and has lived there for over 16 years with her husband Mike and their two daughters. Her daughter Abigail works in the restaurant with her. Encinia will continue to operate Chick-fil-A Rowlett in addition to Chick-fil-A Hwy 66 & Dalrock Rd.

“I am so excited to multiply our service and care through Chick-fil-A Hwy 66 & Dalrock Rd and provide even more growth opportunities for our incredible team,” Encinia said. “The Rowlett community means so much to my family and me, and I am honored to open my second restaurant here.”

Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the opening. The new location will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to nonprofits. It’s recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Rowlett area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A app or online, or go here for delivery.