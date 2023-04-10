Chick-fil-A menu classic won’t be coming back – but store shares secret to making it

The classic coleslaw has been long gone from Chick-fil-A menus, but now customers have the secret to making the beloved side at home, thanks to a Georgia restaurant.

On April 8, the restaurant’s Carrollton location shared the recipe for the old favorite on its Facebook page after fan outcry.

“While corporate has decided to keep this side retired, we wanted to share the recipe with you,” it says. “We know it’s not the same as getting it here, but we wanted you to know you can enjoy it at home or at family gatherings!”

The restaurant’s push for a “nostalgic Chick-fil-A experience” at home drew mixed reactions among coleslaw fans.

“That’s mighty nice of you Chik-Fil-A,” one person wrote. “Thank you on behalf of all the coleslaw lovers.”

“The recipe is not helpful when I’m in your drive through and don’t want the undercooked waffles fries or nasty Mac (and cheese),” someone else commented under the restaurant’s post.

Another customer said there were rumblings that corporate had plans to bring the coleslaw back, adding: “People want it back! Best coleslaw ever!”

Launched in 1967, coleslaw took its “final bow” and disappeared from most Chick-fil-A menus in 2016, according to the restaurant’s website. The crunchy sweet side was billed as “the perfect topping to” an original chicken sandwich or the go-to for a combo meal.

It joined a long list of discontinued items, such as the carrot raisin salad, spicy chicken biscuit and chicken salad sandwich, Southern Living reported.

Dwarf House restaurants, which offer specialty items including fried okra and cornbread, has continued serving the side as part of its expanded menu, however, according to the fast-food chain.

Chick-fil-A saw a resurgence in calls for coleslaw’s return after the restaurant reversed course on its decision to retire the beloved side salad following push back from customers, McClatchy News reported.

Days later, the national chicken chain announced it would bring back its seasonal watermelon mint lemonade, with three new variations, after a six-year break.

Carrollton is about 50 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

