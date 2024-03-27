Chick-fil-A Is Making Big Changes to Its Chicken, Causing Online Backlash

A big change is coming to Chick-fil-A's chicken. The chain is backtracking on its previous commitment to use chicken labeled "no antibiotics ever." The "no antibiotics ever" pledge, also called NAE, was first adopted by the chain a decade ago. But as of spring 2024, Chick-fil-A will start using chicken that's labeled "no antibiotics important to human medicine," also called NAIHM.

The switch comes as the restaurant tries to maintain its supply of high-quality chicken. But what does that moving from NAE to NAIHM chicken mean, exactly?

"NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick," read the announcement.

Chick-fil-A stressed that despite this change, its chicken will still not contain added fillers, artificial preservatives, steroids, and hormones. Additionally, the restaurant said that it will continue to source its chicken from farms in the U.S. that are in accordance with its Animal Wellbeing Standards, which is a detailed list of requirements chicken suppliers must meet.



Just wanted to let you know that chick-fil-a just walked back their NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER rule for their chicken.



You have got to stop eating there.



The overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, which means super bugs for human health. pic.twitter.com/NknpZmqx09 — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) March 22, 2024

As expected, news of the change to Chick-fil-A's chicken has been met with serious criticism on social media. Many people are even urging fellow diners to stop eating there.

Story continues

"Yeah, I have no problem with cruelty-free animal husbandry...but spreading unnecessary antibiotics is a clear public health risk. Stop eating their chicken," said one user.

Chick-fil-A going back on their no antibiotics ever commitment was not on my bingo card. Its been a good run. #Chickfila pic.twitter.com/WLacIqgVe5 — Gorgeous🥰 (@Gorgeousaiko_) March 23, 2024

One user even shared a screenshot of the Chick-fil-A app being deleted from their phone. "It's been a good run," they wrote.

Just wanted to let you know that chick-fil-a just walked back their NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER rule for their chicken.



You have got to stop eating there.



The overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, which means super bugs for human health. pic.twitter.com/NknpZmqx09 — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) March 22, 2024

Another tweeted, "You have got to stop eating there. The overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria, which means super bugs for human health."



You Might Also Like