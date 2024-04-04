Chick-fil-A Just Announced A New Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A will occasionally test a new menu items in a certain market to gauge interest from customers in the hopes of a larger rollout. Just a few years ago, the restaurant tested its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich before adding it to menus nationwide. And now, they're testing out another exciting sandwich.

Chick-fil-A is going to offer a new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich in participating restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Described as a tavern-inspired sandwich, the new menu item features a boneless breast of chicken served on a toasted cross-cut pretzel bun with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, soft seasoned cheddar cheese, and strips of applewood smoked bacon. In addition to those savory toppings, Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce will be offered on the side.

The test run in Raleigh, which begins on April 8, will help to decide if the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich will be available nationwide in the future. We're rooting for you, Raleigh!

If the sandwich is successful, it might be a while until it's available across the country. It took nearly three years for Chick-fil-A to offer the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

nationally after initially testing it, so you might need a little patience.

Fortunately for customers who don't live in Raleigh, the restaurant is launching a collection of seasonal beverages inspired by its new Cherry Berry flavor.

Ideal for spring, Cherry Berry combines a variety of fruity flavors, including cherry, blueberry, and cranberry. The limited-time flavors will be available at locations nationwide starting April 8 and will include:

Cherry Berry Sunjoy

Cherry Berry Lemonade

Cherry Berry Iced Tea

Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade

