A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area

There is a new Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh’s Midtown East area, adding to the expansion of a heavily developed shopping district.

Construction is well underway on the chicken restaurant, with an “Opening Soon” sign placed out front.

The exact location of the restaurant may cause some traffic concerns, though. It’s located on Six Forks Road, directly across the street from the main entrance to Costco.

The new Chick-fil-A is on the edge of a constantly growing shopping center, with a First Watch breakfast restaurant and a UNC Urgent Care opening there in recent years. Just behind that, a Wegmans grocery store, which opened in 2019.

The opening of Wegmans — the Rochester-based chain’s first in North Carolina — started the facelift of the area, which is now called Midtown East. Developer Regency bought the property for $12.9 million dollars in 2017.

Where to eat at Midtown East

The new Chick-Fil-A will be the latest option for food in the area. No matter what you have a taste for, it can be found in Midtown East.

If it’s a nice Friday evening, the line at Torchy’s Taco will stretch out the door, with customers sitting outside eating in the patio area.

BB’s Crispy Chicken, a fast casual spot from Raleigh restaurateur Ashley Christensen, and Cava, a Mediterranean fast casual chain, are popular choices as well. For dessert, head to Crumbl Cookies.

Shopping and specialty stores at Midtown East

Eating spots aren’t the only businesses that have taken up space in the booming Midtown East.

There’s New Balance for shoes and The Gatorbug, a women’s boutique. Specialty shops include Petpeople and The Good Feet Store.

Health, beauty, fitness at Midtown East

Part of the appeal of the one-stop shopping area is the variety of things to get done all within a short walk.

If you have fitness goals, the area includes:

Club Pilates

StretchLab

The Row House

For health and beauty options:

Beauty Co

Boardroom Salon For Men

Drybar

Nail Kitchen

Waxing The City

Learn more about the restaurants and stores at Midtown East at visitmidtowneast.com.

