Chick-fil-A Classic team’s roster decimated by Southwest flight woes

The Hillcrest Prep basketball team will be playing short-handed at this week’s Chick-fil-A Classic.

The Bruins, who are based out of Phoenix, Arizona, dressed only six players for their game Wednesday against The Rock School (Fla.). The Rock School pulled away in the second half for a 73-57 win in the annual holiday tournament being played at River Bluff High School.

Hillcrest was a victim of Southwest Airlines canceling flights all across the country. According to CNN, Southwest has canceled about 15,700 flights since winter weather began disrupting travel Dec. 22. That includes almost 2,350 flights already canceled for Thursday.

Four of the team’s players and head coach Marcus Gantt were left in Arizona. The team is made up of players from across the country, so some who went home for the holidays were able to get to South Carolina in time for shoot-around on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hillcrest said it would have cost the remainder of the team $2,000 for one-way flight to Columbia on another airline.

Instead, Austin Sherrell is acting as the team’s head coach at the Chick-fil-A Classic. Sherrell is the older brother of Hillcrest standout Aiden Sherrell. The Sherrells live in Georgia, so they were able to drive over for the tournament.

“It has been a rough couple of bumpy days,“ Austin Sherrell said. “Southwest canceled flights coming out of Phoenix. Then just trying to mesh everyone here. You just have to adjust and make the best of it.”

Hillcrest will get one more player on Thursday when Kamari Jones arrives. He was coming from Indiana. That will give the Bruins seven for their final two games.

This isn’t the first time a tournament team has been affected by weather, Chick-fil-a Classic director Gary Fulmer said.

Lexington Catholic missed the first day of the 2009 tournament because they were stuck in a snowstorm. Ridge View took their place for the game.

The Hillcrest players admitted that it was a little tiring to have only one bench player but said they will do the best they can.

“We are missing a couple of players, but at the end of the day we have to fight and do the best we can,” Aiden Sherrill said. “Our mindset hasn’t changed. We just got to come out and roll with the punches.”

The tournament continues this week with games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.