Chick-fil-A announces return of Peppermint Chip Milkshake and two new holiday coffees

Tis the season at Chick-fil-A where guests can enjoy a Peppermint Chip Milkshake just in time for the holidays.

Turning 15 years old this year, the seasonal favorite is joined by two new holiday coffee items made available nationwide this month while supplies last.

The Peppermint Iced Coffee combines cold-brewed coffee and 2% milk with pure cane and peppermint syrups. Joining the minty drink is the Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee, which also includes cold-brewed coffee and peppermint syrup but adds Chick-fil-A Icedream and crunchy peppermint bark chips.

Introduced in 2008, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake has become a classic item each holiday season. The food chain continues to expand its holiday cheer through its merchandise and annual animated film series "Stories of Evergreen Hills."

Cookbook: Chick-fil-A releases cookbook to combine fan-favorite menu items with household ingredients

When does the peppermint milkshake come out at Chick-fil-A?

Peppermint Chip Milkshake will return to Chick-fil-A menus on Nov. 13 along with the new Peppermint Iced Coffee and Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee.

Chick-fil-A has wish list suggestions for you

Not sure what to get your chicken lover friend this year? Or maybe you need gift ideas to give to family for yourself. Chick-fil-A has a few ideas.

The food chain has also launched a holiday-inspired collection featuring 18 unique clothing items, accessories, and Chick-fil-A-themed stocking stuffers.

From a Chick-fil-A sleeping bag, chicken sandwich puzzle kit to an oversized chicken sandwich pillow, there are plenty of options. The items, available for a limited time, can be purchased only on the company website with costs ranging from $20 to $80.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshake returns with two new items