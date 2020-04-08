Chick-fil-A, Starbucks top list of favorite food brands among teens: Survey

Spending money on food remains a top priority among teens, and Chick-fil-A and Starbucks topped the list for favorite food brands, according to Piper Sandler’s 39th semi-annual teen survey.

For the spring 2020 survey release, Piper Sandler collected 5,200 responses across 41 states, with the average age among respondents 16. Fifty percent of those surveyed identified as male, 49% female and 1% non-binary. The responses were taken between February 17 and March 27.

Teens from both upper-income and average-income households were surveyed. The average household income was $65,600. Upper-income households had an average income of $103,800 and average-income responses represented $53,200.

According to the survey’s findings, food was the number one priority among teens comprising 25% of wallet share, up from 23% in fall 2019. Teens also preferred fast casual dining compared to full service restaurants.

The favorite restaurant brands among upper-income teens was unchanged from fall 2019 to spring 2020. Chick-fil-A took the top spot, followed by Starbucks (SBUX), Chipotle (CMG), McDonald’s (MCD) and Dunkin’ (DNKN).

Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and McDonald’s took the top three spots among average-income teens in the spring 2020 survey. Chipotle ranked fourth and replaced Olive Garden (DRI), and Taco Bell (YUM) came in fifth.

Starbucks was the most preferred public-company food brand among teens. “We continue to view Starbucks’ brand equity as relevant social currency and note it is the most preferred brand at the coffee cuisine level,” the survey said.

Heidi Chung is a reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @heidi_chung.

