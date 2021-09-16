Chicharito's goal gives Galaxy draw with Dynamo

Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández scored in the team's draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Want to know how the Galaxy are going to do in any given game? Well don’t bother with the oddmakers or exotic stats such as expected goals or power ratings. Just check the lineup and if Javier Hernández is playing, chances are it’s going to be a good night for the team.

It happened again Wednesday night, when Hernández scored early in the second half to give the Galaxy a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo before a sparse midweek crowd announced at 15,341.

Although the draw was a disappointing result against a team that hasn’t won on the road this season, it ended a two-game home losing streak while solidifying the Galaxy’s hold on fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

More importantly, the team is 7-3-2 this season when Hernández plays and 4-5-3 when he doesn’t, making the right calf injury that sidelined him for nearly three months this summer the most intractable opponent the Galaxy has faced this season.

Before Wednesday’s match Hernández waved aside those numbers and reminded everyone it’s a team game.

“I know my value. I know that I’m an important player, like the other 23 players,” said Hernández, who missed two months last season because of an injury to the same calf. “We have our uniqueness. We have our qualities, each one of us.

“I don’t need credit. I don’t want credit. I don’t need personal awards. What I want is the sixth championship for this organization. Everyone over here is working for the same goal.”

Speaking of goals, the Dynamo (4-10-11), who have won just once in their last 18 games, scored the first one Wednesday night when Fafa Picault got behind center back Sega Coulibaly, ran onto a low through ball from Darwin Quintero, then beat backup goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann with a right-footed shot toward the far post in the 13th minute.

It was his team-leading ninth goal of the season and third in four days.

Klinsmann was making his second start of the season in place of Jonathan Bond, who is out indefinitely because of what the Galaxy are calling a low-grade quadriceps strain.

Hernández matched that in the 61st minute, leaping between defenders Adam Lundkvist and Teenage Hadebe to nod home a long cross from halftime substitute Dejan Joveljic.

The goal was Hernández’s 11th of the season — and first since June 26 — but he paid dearly for it, banging heads with Hadebe, who remained on the turf for several minutes.

In addition to tying the score, the goal also lowered Hernández’s season average to a score every 92 minutes, the second-best percentage in the league among players with at least six goals

Add in his one assist and Hernández has been directly involved in 12 of the team’s 37 goals this season, nearly twice as many as his next-productive teammate.

And the Galaxy is unbeaten since Hernández returned four days ago, drawing both Colorado and Houston.

So the Galaxy (11-8-5) figure to go only as far as Hernández’s right calf can carry them. And the road ahead is a tough one.

Wednesday’s game was the Galaxy’s lone September match at home, where they have a conference-best seven wins.

The next three games — and six of the last 10 in the regular season — are on the road, where the Galaxy are 4-4-3.

“We still could do much, much better,” he said. “We’re not even scratching the ceiling as [to] how good this team can be.

“Good enough to be champions? We don’t know. We’ll see.”





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.