Chicharito Panenka PK saved by Pulskamp, Galaxy ties KC 2-2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — John Pulskamp saved Javier Hernández's Panenka penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, preserving a 2-2 draw for Sporting Kansas City against the LA Galaxy on Sunday night.

In a match that included three penalty kicks, two of them successful, Chicharito scored twice for the Galaxy (11-11-6) to increase his season total to 14 league goals.

He beat Pulskamp from 12 yards in the fourth minute and tied the score with a penalty kick in the 88th after Kévin Cabral was tripped trying to round the goalkeeper. On the kick, Pulskamp dived left as Hernandez kicked the ball into the opposite upper corner.

LA was awarded another penalty kick by referee Ramy Touchan after Samuel Grandsir's header hit an arm of Kayden Pierre. Hernandez sent a soft attempt straight down the middle of the goal, and Pulskamp easily held onto the shot with both arms.

KC coach Peter Vermes set a record by participating in his 663rd Major League Soccer match as a player or a coach, one more than Jason Kreis.

Johnny Russell tied the score for KC ( (8-15-6) in the 67th minute with a penalty kick after a hand ball by Derrick Williams. Felipe Hernández put Sporting ahead in the 76th with a shot that deflected off Julián Araujo and into the goal.

Sporting outshot the Galaxy 15-9. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved three shots and Pulskamp had two saves.

These teams take to the field again Saturday, with the Galaxy visiting Nashville and KC visiting Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

