The Chicest Nail Stickers To Elevate Your Next DIY Mani

If you've been working on your DIY manicure skills over the past six months in quarantine, chances are you have the polishing part down pat. But if you're feeling bored by your go-to fall polish, be it a burgundy red or a glossy navy, you might find yourself craving nail art.



From here, you could schedule a safe salon appointment. Or, if you're nervous and would rather keep your at-home routine, there are ways to make your nails look jazzed-up and trendy without the help of a professional or a striping brush. All you have to do is grab some nail-art stickers.



Luckily, with recent innovations in the nail-care space, press-on decals and appliqués have never been chicer. Scroll ahead to check out the best picks for fall.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos ManiMe Stick On Gels

There's nothing cheesy about these stick-on gels by ManiMe. The brand collaborates with Instagram's coolest nail artists to create proprietary designs, which are then translated into soft-gel stickers that you can buy online and apply at home in five minutes. The hardest part is picking your pattern, but we're partial to this multicolored striped situation, courtesy of



ManiMe ManiMe Stand Out, $, available at There's nothing cheesy about these stick-on gels by ManiMe. The brand collaborates with Instagram's coolest nail artists to create proprietary designs, which are then translated into soft-gel stickers that you can buy online and apply at home in five minutes. The hardest part is picking your pattern, but we're partial to this multicolored striped situation, courtesy of Natalie Pavloski ManiMe Stand Out, $, available at ManiMe More

View photos Bernadette Thompson Nail Appliqués

Celebrity nail artist



Bernadette Thompson Dollar Bill Money Nail Appliqué, $, available at Celebrity nail artist Bernadette Thompson created her own brand of nail-art appliqués that are stamped with her signature — and most-requested — design: dollar bills. Luckily they'll only cost you $15 and not $100.Dollar Bill Money Nail Appliqué, $, available at Bernadette Thompson More

View photos Scratch Nail Wraps

An intricate design doesn't have to take five hours. Just grab these stickers, press them over your nails, trim them to size, lock it all in with a clear



SCRATCH SCRATCH Florista Nail Wraps, $, available at An intricate design doesn't have to take five hours. Just grab these stickers, press them over your nails, trim them to size, lock it all in with a clear top coat , and voilá.SCRATCH Florista Nail Wraps, $, available at Ulta Beauty More

View photos Dashing Diva 3D Nail Stickers

When more is more, 3D gemstone press ons are fun, and they give you a little more creative license with placement.



Dashing Diva In Full Bloom, $, available at When more is more, 3D gemstone press ons are fun, and they give you a little more creative license with placement.In Full Bloom, $, available at Dashing Diva More

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

8 Black Nail Polishes To Grab This Fall

Get A Free Essie Nail Polish When You Shop At CVS

Selena Gomez Wants You To Vote With Red Nails