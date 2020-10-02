The Chicest Nail Stickers To Elevate Your Next DIY Mani

Megan Decker

If you've been working on your DIY manicure skills over the past six months in quarantine, chances are you have the polishing part down pat. But if you're feeling bored by your go-to fall polish, be it a burgundy red or a glossy navy, you might find yourself craving nail art.

From here, you could schedule a safe salon appointment. Or, if you're nervous and would rather keep your at-home routine, there are ways to make your nails look jazzed-up and trendy without the help of a professional or a striping brush. All you have to do is grab some nail-art stickers.

Luckily, with recent innovations in the nail-care space, press-on decals and appliqués have never been chicer. Scroll ahead to check out the best picks for fall.

ManiMe Stick On Gels


There's nothing cheesy about these stick-on gels by ManiMe. The brand collaborates with Instagram's coolest nail artists to create proprietary designs, which are then translated into soft-gel stickers that you can buy online and apply at home in five minutes. The hardest part is picking your pattern, but we're partial to this multicolored striped situation, courtesy of Natalie Pavloski.

ManiMe ManiMe Stand Out, $, available at ManiMe
Olive & June Nail Art Stickers


For just $7.50, you can get a 30-pack of cutesy nail-art stickers created by L.A.'s boutique salon Olive & June. In this pack, you'll find stars, hearts, and mini lightning bolts, which you can style together for a fun mismatched manicure.

Olive & June All Eyes On You, $, available at Olive & June
Bernadette Thompson Nail Appliqués


Celebrity nail artist Bernadette Thompson created her own brand of nail-art appliqués that are stamped with her signature — and most-requested — design: dollar bills. Luckily they'll only cost you $15 and not $100.

Bernadette Thompson Dollar Bill Money Nail Appliqué, $, available at Bernadette Thompson
Scratch Nail Wraps


An intricate design doesn't have to take five hours. Just grab these stickers, press them over your nails, trim them to size, lock it all in with a clear top coat, and voilá.

SCRATCH SCRATCH Florista Nail Wraps, $, available at Ulta Beauty
Dashing Diva 3D Nail Stickers


When more is more, 3D gemstone press ons are fun, and they give you a little more creative license with placement.

Dashing Diva In Full Bloom, $, available at Dashing Diva

