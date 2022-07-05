The chicest hotel stays in the UK for £200 & under

Rosie Fitzmaurice
·7 min read
(The Bradley Hare )
(The Bradley Hare )

In need of a break from the grind? Looking for a cosy pub with rooms or seaside getaway but don’t want it to break the bank? Let’s face it, everyone could do with a bargain right now. So we’ve scoured the UK for the smartest, chicest and cheapest stays for a quintessentially British weekend away. Thank us later.

Richmond Harbour Hotel & Spa, Richmond

(Richmond Harbour Hotel &amp; Spa)
(Richmond Harbour Hotel & Spa)

Sitting at the top of Richmond Hill, a few minutes’ walk from the north-west corner of one of London’s most renowned royal parks, the Richmond Harbour Hotel has the feel of a country hideaway but is only 40 minutes from central London. The white-fronted Georgian mansion was completely refurbished last year — now the vibe is boutique design hotel meets cosy country cottage, complete with a rainbow display of Hunter wellies, available for any guest who fancies tramping through the park on a rainy day. Admittedly, though, with a spa as good as this one, why go anywhere? Featuring an indoor pool, outdoor hot-tubs, saunas and 13 treatment rooms, the focus is on total relaxation and detox. Try the signature Marine, Mind & Body treatment — it combines facial, full body massage and exfoliation, and left me feeling blissed-out for days afterwards.

Details: Rooms from £140 a night.

harbourhotels.co.uk

The Bradley Hare, Warminster

(The Bradley Hare)
(The Bradley Hare)

Straddled on the border of Wiltshire and Somerset, surrounded by rolling green hills, The Bradley Hare is a traditional English pub with chic rooms. Recently taken over by Andrew Kelly and interior designer James Thurstan Waterworth, formerly of the Soho House group, it reopened last summer. Rooms in the main house are decorated in pretty Hamilton Weston wallpaper and dark moody shades of Farrow & Ball. Food, overseen by head chef Nye Smith, is seasonal, locally-sourced and excellent, with the kitchen running a strict zero-waste policy. This is a fantastic spot for a quintessentially English weekend in the country with all the trimmings — be sure to stay for the Sunday roast.

Details: Rooms from £135 a night midweek and £150 on weekends, including breakfast.

thebradleyhare.co.uk

The Fig, Rye

The Fig (Matilda Delves Photography)
The Fig (Matilda Delves Photography)

Over in East Sussex, with its cute cobbled streets and timbered houses, fabulous pub selection, abundant antique shops and nearby vast sandy beach at Camber Sands, Rye is having a resurgence among hip day trippers. Make a weekend of it and book into one of the recently opened retro rooms above The Fig, a cafe on the high street serving up fresh healthy brunch options, Latin American-inspired small plates and cocktails. Each of the four boutique rooms has its own distinct style, complete with stylish mid-century Teak furniture. Treat yourself to a night in Indo, which will transport you to Indonesia with its tropical jungle-like vibe and a large freestanding tub overlooking the surrounding Sussex hills.

Details: From £180 a night.

thefigrye.com

The Rectory, Cotswolds

(The Rectory Hotel)
(The Rectory Hotel)

It’s hard to believe that any of the chic rooms at The Rectory, a stunning Cotswolds country house with its own outdoor pool, come in at below £200, but I’m happy to report thatsome do. Set in Crudwell, a delightful Wiltshire village, surrounded by beautiful gardens and complete with a croquet set for leisurely afternoons in the sunshine, this hotel boasts classic, cosy interiors and a laid-back atmosphere — no stuffiness here. Meals are a treat and served in the light-filled glasshouse, do enjoy a couple of pre-dinner cocktails by the roaring fire in the sitting room.

Details: Rooms from £150 a night bed and breakfast all year round.

therectoryhotel.com

Hope Cove House, Devon

(Hope Cove House)
(Hope Cove House)

Heading to the seaside but don’t want to splurge? Hope Cove is a picturesque seaside village with two sandy beaches, near Salcombe, in the South Devon area of outstanding natural beauty. This family-run hotel overlooks the bay on Inner Hope, with a restaurant and terrace, where on sunny days guests can enjoy a BBQ-cooked lunch. Each of the eight rooms are comfortable, clean and TV-free — so you can concentrate on the stunning sea views.

Details: From £145 a night including a continental breakfast, with a two-night minimum stay.

hopecovehouse.co

The Pheasant Inn, Berkshire

(The Pheasant Inn)
(The Pheasant Inn)

Only 30 seconds off the M4, just past Reading, The Pheasant Inn in Berkshire is the ideal weekend escape for town mice who don’t want to stray too far from the city — you can be sipping pints of Pheasant Ale by the fire within an hour and a half, max. With Highclere Castle (where ITV’s Downton Abbey is filmed) and the North Wessex Downs within easy walking reach, guests can enjoy fresh air and panoramic views, before washing it all down with hearty dishes and crawling upstairs to one of the 11 beautifully decorated rooms by interiors guru Flora Soames.

Details: Doubles from £95. The Pheasant Inn runs a Settle in Sundays offer, spend more than £100 in the restaurant and have a room for free.

thepheasant-inn.co.uk

Francis Hotel, Bath

(The Francis Hotel)
(The Francis Hotel)

Bridgerton fans, assemble! The former Roman spa town of Bath is one of the best city breaks you can do in the UK, fact. And now you can squeeze in a tour of filming locations for the Netflix series in between getting your Jane Austen fill. The Francis Hotel offers fantastic value for money given its location in the heart of the city. The 19th-century Grade I-listed building comprises seven merged Georgian townhouses overlooking a garden square. The 98 rooms are each individually decorated, with bright, quirky, interiors and plenty of original features — some also feature four-poster beds.

Details: From £139 a night including breakfast.

francishotel.com

Hart Shoreditch, London

(Hart Shoreditch)
(Hart Shoreditch)

Planning a city break right here in the Big Smoke? Hart is a cool 126-room hotel which opened in the middle of lockdown. Interiors take influence from east London’s industrial past, rooms and suites are decorated in contemporary greys, corals and burnt orange, with copper mirror accents and are dotted with trinkets, ornaments and books that all hark back to the area’s history of craftmanship. Despite being surrounded by some of London’s coolest restaurants, a visit to Barboun, Hart’s Levantine restaurant, is well worth it. On weekends it serves a popular champagne brunch with Eastern Mediterranean dishes cooked over an open flame.

Details: From £189 a night on room-only basis.

hartshoreditch.com

Kylesku Hotel, The Highlands

(HiRes Hotel View Down Glendu)
(HiRes Hotel View Down Glendu)

If total isolation is the brief then you’d be hard pushed to get much more remote than Sutherland in the Scottish Highlands, one of the most sparsely populated parts of the UK, where lies the Kylesku Hotel, a former coaching inn and destination seafood restaurants in its own right among hikers. You’ll have to work to get there of course — it’s a two-hour drive from Inverness — but the breathtaking backdrop and slap-up meals will more than reward your efforts. Feast on the freshest of fresh lobster and langoustines, hand-dived scallops and rope-grown mussels from the clearest of clean waters at Loch Glendhu and Glencoul, before retiring to one of the pup-friendly rooms, complete with cute tartan interiors. Just be sure to book in advance, rooms here get snapped up fast.

Details: From £147 a night for two guests, including a hearty Scottish breakfast.

The Hare & Hounds, Newbury

(Hare &amp; Hounds)
(Hare & Hounds)

This traditional 17th-century Georgian red-brick pub, near the Newburyracecourse, is steeped in history andthe wider racing community. Having undergone a complete refurb, thepub reopened earlier this year with 30 unique bedrooms, spread across four buildings. A fun, equestrian themeruns through the decor and livelyrooms, kitted out with Bramley shower products and some also boast roll-top copper bath tubs.

Details: From £120 a night including breakfast.

hareandhoundsnewbury.co.uk

Selina, Brighton

Fancy something a little different? Selina is a popular nomadic “stay and work” concept — bear with me here — which opened in Brighton in 2020. Situated right on the oceanfront — do book a sea-view suite if you can — it boasts outstanding rooms offering insanely good value for money in this holiday hotspot, where nightly rates in peak season often average north of the £300 mark. Bright boho interiors in hues of corals and teals give almost a Miami feel to the restaurant and bar area downstairs. This is an ideal spot for anyone wanting to socialise and make friends while staycationingthis summer.

Details: Rooms from £100 a night.

selina.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Maple Leafs fans voted "most annoying" in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a