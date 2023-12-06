Chicago White Sox and RHP Erick Fedde agree to $15 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Erick Fedde is returning to the majors with the Chicago White Sox after spending last season in South Korea.

The right-hander has agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with Chicago, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Fedde was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2017 and pitched for the Nationals for six seasons, going 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA in 102 games, including 88 starts.

After he went 6-13 with a 5.81 ERA over 27 starts in 2022, he signed a one-year contract with the NC Dinos. Fedde went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA and 209 strikeouts over 180 1/3 innings during his only season in South Korea.

Fedde likely slots into a Chicago rotation fronted by Dylan Cease. But the White Sox are under new leadership with general manager Chris Getz, and Cease could be traded before the beginning of next season.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press