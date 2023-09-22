New Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz fills out his front office staff

BOSTON (AP) — New Chicago White Sox General Manager Chris Getz is filling out his staff a few weeks into his new job.

The team on Friday named former major league utility infielder Josh Barfield assistant GM, brought in former pitcher Brian Bannister as senior advisor to pitching, and named longtime scout Gene Watson director of player personnel.

The club announced the moves via a press release before opening a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“We are very pleased to add Josh, Brian and Gene to our baseball operations decision-making and leadership group,” Getz said in the release. “All three are highly respected baseball executives who bring different backgrounds, accomplishments and points of view to our department.”

The 40-year-old Barfield played with San Diego and Cleveland from 2006-09. Bannister, 42, pitched for Kansas City and the New York Mets from 2006-10.

Watson, 54, spent a large portion of his scouting career with the Royals.

Getz was hired on Aug. 31 after longtime executive VP Kenny Williams and GM Rick Hahn were fired.

Chicago (58-95) comes into Friday looking to avoid it first 100-loss season since 2018 and just it’s second in the last 53 years. The White Sox have only had four in team history.

They have nine games left.

___

