Chicago visits Toronto on 4-game road skid

Chicago Bulls (5-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Toronto looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Raptors are 4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.6 assists per game. Dennis Schroder leads the Raptors averaging 6.7.

The Bulls are 4-6 in conference games. Chicago allows 111.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Raptors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Raptors allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 104-103 in overtime in the last meeting on Oct. 28. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 33 points, and Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schroder is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Thaddeus Young: out (illness), Precious Achiuwa: out (knee), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee), Zach LaVine: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press