Chicago visits Minnesota after Hall's hat trick

Chicago Blackhawks (8-12-2, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-4-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -245, Blackhawks +198; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild after Taylor Hall's hat trick against the Dallas Stars in the Blackhawks' 6-2 win.

Minnesota is 14-4-4 overall with a 2-2-2 record in Central Division games. The Wild are 7-1-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Chicago has an 8-12-2 record overall and a 3-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Blackhawks have a 5-6-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup. Hall led the Blackhawks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Donato has eight goals and four assists for the Blackhawks. Hall has scored three goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press