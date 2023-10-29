Chicago visits Indiana following LaVine's 51-point outing

Chicago Bulls (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Indiana Pacers after Zach LaVine scored 51 points in the Bulls' 118-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Indiana went 35-47 overall, 7-9 in Central Division play and 20-21 at home a season ago. The Pacers gave up 119.5 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

Chicago went 40-42 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

