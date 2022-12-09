Chicago Tribune Calls For Trump's Name To Be 'Jackhammered' Off City Skyscraper

The Chicago Tribune, a one-time defender of Donald Trump’s rights, now wants his name “jackhammered” off the former president’s prominent hotel and condo tower in downtown Chicago, declared in an editorial headline Thursday.

Trump battled in 2014 to plaster his name on the Trump International Hotel and Tower, despite opposition by Chicagoans who thought it gauche and ugly in a section of skyline with no other egomaniacs who insisted on plastering their giant names on their buildings.

Trump got his way after a $50,000 campaign contribution to soon-to-be Mayor Emmanuel Rahm and a $5,000 donation to the alderman whose district included the Chicago Trump Tower, the Tribune noted. He also hired the tax attorney of another, since indicted, alderman, and shaved his tax bill by $12 million over six years, the newspaper discovered.

Last year, Alderman Gilbert Villegas sponsored an ordinance that would ban “any person convicted of treason, sedition or subversive actions from doing business with the city, including having a sign permit.” The Tribune defended Trump’s right to have a sign.

But now, enough is enough, the newspaper declared.

The editorial board had an epiphany after Trump called for termination of the Constitution last week.

But, even more significantly to the newspaper, two Trump Organization companies — Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. — were convicted Tuesday of 17 counts of criminal tax fraud, falsifying records and other crimes in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

The “jury found that the Trump Organization was corrupt at the core, we are less than shocked to learn, helping executives dodge required taxes on a punch bowl of perks from luxury apartments to Mercedes-Benzes to cold, hard, cash,” the editorial noted.

“Let’s review,” it added. “In a matter of days, if not hours, Trump failed to do his duty to support the Constitution, an act that should preclude a further run for president, and the Trump Organization was exposed as a criminal enterprise.”

Then it asked: “And Chicagoans still have to look at that sign?”

The newspaper urged: “Reintroduce an ordinance. Evoke moral turpitude. Try to get it taken down. This time with our support and, we’ll wager, most everyone who lives there.”

