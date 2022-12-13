Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York.

The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.3 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Knicks are 9-6 against conference opponents. New York is fifth in the NBA with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Randle is shooting 46.2% and averaging 22.3 points for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 49.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES:

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press