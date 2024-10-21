Chicago takes on Vancouver after Smith's 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (2-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Vancouver Canucks after Craig Smith's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Blackhawks' 4-2 loss.

Chicago has a 2-3-1 record overall and a 1-1-0 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks have gone 0-3-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vancouver is 2-1-2 overall and 2-1-0 in road games. The Canucks have gone 2-0-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones has one goal and five assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has over the last 10 games.

Jake DeBrusk has four assists for the Canucks. Nils Aman has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-3-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.7 assists, two penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-1-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.5 assists, 2.1 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

