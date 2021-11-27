Chicago takes on San Jose, looks for 5th straight home win

San Jose Sharks (10-9-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-11-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -117, Sharks -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts San Jose aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Blackhawks are 5-6-0 in conference matchups. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 4.0 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 15 total assists.

The Sharks are 4-5-0 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jake Middleton leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 12 goals, adding three assists and totaling 15 points. Jones has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with eight goals and has 13 points. Timo Meier has five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Sharks: Jonathan Dahlen: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press