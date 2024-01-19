Chicago takes on Memphis in non-conference action

Memphis Grizzlies (15-26, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (20-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies in non-conference play.

The Bulls have gone 13-10 at home. Chicago ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 11-11 on the road. Memphis gives up 113.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Bulls average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (13.5). The Grizzlies average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 22 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 22 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Jackson is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring), Jake LaRavia: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press