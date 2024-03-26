Chicago takes on Indiana, aims to halt 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (41-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (34-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup against Indiana after losing three in a row.

The Bulls are 18-24 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 10-21 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers are 11-4 against Central Division opponents. Indiana is 5-5 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 47.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bulls defeated the Pacers 132-129 in overtime in their last matchup on March 13. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 46 points, and Myles Turner led the Pacers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is shooting 48.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Turner is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 121.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press