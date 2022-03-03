‘Chicago-style food’ is heading to Texas with first Portillo’s. What’s on the menu?

Famous for its “unrivaled Chicago-style food,” Portillo’s recently announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant this year.

“We are bun-believably excited to announce that Portillo’s is heading over to The Colony, TX,” about 40 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

The restaurant expects to open the new location this fall, according to a March 1 news release.

If you haven’t ever been to a Portillo’s, here’s how the Chicago-based chain describes its food:

“We’re known for our famous Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salad, cheese fries, homemade chocolate cake, and chocolate cake shake.

“Our Italian beef is slow-roasted for four hours, thinly sliced, and served on freshly baked French bread. Then, it’s dipped in hot gravy made with our homemade blend of seasonings that we’ve been perfecting for 50 years.”

Portillo’s has two recommendations for those who haven’t tried its food yet. Those options include the Italian beef — “dipped with sweet or hot peppers” — and mozzarella if you’re in the mood for some cheese, or a Chicago-style hot dog “dragged through the garden.”

Here’s a sneak peek of the Portillo’s online menu, which also includes chicken, burgers and pasta.

Portillo’s online menu.

For updates about when Portillo’s will open — and for a chance to win a “free preview meal” before its grand opening — you can fill out a form here.

