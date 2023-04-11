Chicago Sky WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Sky:
Round 2 (No. 23 overall) - Kayana Traylor, guard, Virginia Tech
Round 3 (35)
Chicago Sky's last five top draft picks:
2022: No pick
2021 (No. 8 overall): Shyla Heal, guard, Australia
2020 (No. 8 overall): Ruthy Hebard, forward, Oregon
2019 (No. 4 overall): Katie Lou Samuelson, guard/forward, Connecticut
2018 (No. 3 overall): Diamond DeShields, guard, Tennessee
2017 (No. 2 overall): Alaina Coates, center, South Carolina
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Sky picks in 2023 WNBA draft: Round-by-round selections