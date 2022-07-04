Illinois shooting: Six dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

Emergency vehicles on the scene
A large number of police vehicles have been deployed in response to the "active" situation

Six people have been shot dead at a 4 July Independence Day parade near the US city of Chicago, city officials say.

The event in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, was suddenly halted about 10 minutes after it began, when several shots were heard.

Police officials said they were still searching for a white man, aged 18-20, described as "armed and dangerous".

City authorities said 24 people had also been hospitalised.

"This is an active incident," officials said in an update posted to Highland Park's website, advising those in the area to "shelter in place."

Residents have been urged to stay at home and contact their loved ones to make sure they are safe.

Law enforcement officers, who are searching for the suspect, have secured a perimeter around Highland Park's downtown area and recovered "evidence of a firearm," the statement said.

Speaking at a press conference at 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT), local police commander Chris O'Neill described the shooter as a young white male who is "armed and dangerous".

"On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life," said city mayor Nancy Rotering.

Local resident Miles Zaremski told the Chicago Sun-Times: "I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn't have been just a handgun or a shotgun."

Speaking to local television station WGN, a witness called Michael said: "Immediately to the left of us he started shooting again and a woman went down."

The mayor of Highland Park said the festival had been cancelled and asked people to avoid the downtown area.

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works