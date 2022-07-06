July 4 parade shooter fled scene in women’s clothing and planned attack for weeks, police say

Barney Davis
·1 min read
This image taken of video and provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, shows Robert Crimo dressed as a woman. (AP)
This image taken of video and provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, shows Robert Crimo dressed as a woman. (AP)

The suspected Chicago shooter who killed six people and injured many more had planned the Fourth of July parade attack for several weeks, police have now said.

Robert E Crimo, 21, has now been arrested after fleeing the parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S on Monday.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force Christopher Covelli said Crimo used his mother’s car to escape the scene and blended in with the community because he concealed his identity by wearing women’s clothing.

In a press conference, he said that Crimo remains in custody, and there are no indications he was acting with anyone else.

The shooter bought his gun legally, fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd from a roof left in women’s clothing to blend in the crowd afterwards, police said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, police said.

Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park (AP)
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park (AP)

Dramatic footage showed toddlers in pushchairs, parents carrying babies, and the elderly who had set up deck chairs to watch the parade fled the gunfire for their lives.

“He started shooting again, and we ran behind the building and I put my son in a dumpster,” recalled one bystander.

“It was just horrible.”

Illinois’ lieutenant governor Juliana Stratton who says in a tweet: “Enough is enough.”

Stratton echoed the governor’s statement when he said gun violence was “our uniquely American plague”.

She added: “I’m angry too. We all should be.”

Highland Park’s Independence Day shooting killed six people and left at least three dozen others injured.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man arrested following Chicago July 4 parade shooting is verified Spotify artist

    Robert E Crimo III has several albums and EPs uploaded to the streaming giant, the latest of which was released earlier this year.

  • Toddler found wandering alone in the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting was left orphaned after both mom and dad killed

    Aiden McCarthy, 2, was found alone after the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

  • She Went Out for Pancakes—and Rescued Blood-Smeared Toddler at Highland Park Parade

    Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via Getty Lauren Silva, a mother of two from Deerfield, Illinois, set out Monday morning to have a quiet breakfast with her boyfriend in Highland Park. She ended up caring for the toddler of a parade-shooting victim still covered in his father’s blood.Silva, 38, told The Daily Beast she woke up craving banana pancakes at Walker Bros., a breakfast spot on a corner of the day’s July 4 parade route.The former event planner and her boyfriend parked in a nearby garage an

  • Philadelphia shooting: Crowds flee from 4 July fireworks after two police officers shot

    Both officers were rushed to hospital and are now in a stable condition

  • Akron police release 'heartbreaking' footage of Jayland Walker being shot up to 60 times: Live updates

    Akron police said Jayland Walker refused to stop his car and fired at officers during a chase that ended in a hail of bullets and his death.

  • What we know about the victims of the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting

    A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in an affluent suburb north of Chicago on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring more than three dozen others, including children. Five of the victims died at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, while one died at a hospital, according to officials. On Tuesday afternoon, a seventh victim succumbed to their injuries at Evanston Hospital, officials said.

  • Chicago shooting suspect dressed as a woman as he escaped the scene, police say

    The man suspected of shooting dead six people in Chicago was dressed as a woman to hide his facial tattoos, in a bid to blend in as he escaped the scene, police have said. Robert E Crimo III, 21, was arrested after the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

  • Flood-weary residents assess the damage after Sydney's recent deluge

    Sydney resident Kevin has endured four floods in his home within the last six months. He left his house on Tuesday as one of thousands of residents in New South Wales, mostly in Sydney's western suburbs, who needed to evacuate or were warned that they might receive evacuation orders. The latest wild storm cell -- which brought a year's worth of rain in three days to some areas -- is likely to ease in Sydney from Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said.

  • ‘I ran from Chicago mass shooting with my two little girls in my arms - don’t blame this on mental illness’

    Hunter Stuart was separated from his wife as a gunman opened fire in Highland Park, killing six people and injuring more - leaving the concerned father ‘very, very angry’

  • Fourth of July shooter on rooftop kills 6 in Chicago's Highland Park suburb

    HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (Reuters) -A gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Hours later, police announced that they had a suspect in custody after 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III surrendered to authorities. The main street in Highland Park became a crime scene spanning blocks, strewn with abandoned chairs and flags.

  • Chicago shooting: Suspect planned attack for weeks, police say

    Police believe the gunman targeted victims at random, with no clear racial or religious motive.

  • Tory Party vice-chairman quits live on air

    Bim Afolami said he could no longer support the Prime Minister after his handling of the row over Chris Pincher.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue