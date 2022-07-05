Chicago shooting: Alleged gunman ‘disguised himself as a woman to escape’

Robert Crimo III disguised himself as a woman to blend in with a crowd, police said - WMAQ

The gunman suspected of killing six people during a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb disguised himself as a woman to try to escape, police said.

The alleged attacker, Robert Crimo III, used a high-powered rifle during the attack which he spent weeks preparing, police believe.

He was able to escape for a time owing to his disguise according to law enforcement who explained that he covered up his distinctive tattoos in preparation for the shooting.

Crimo used a fire escape ladder to scale the building and created a sniper’s nest, giving him an ideal vantage point to fire on the revellers below.

According to the police Crimo had bought two guns legally. One was an AR-15 style assault rifle, police spokesman Chris Covelli, said. In all, he fired 70 rounds.

Having escaped the scene, Crimo went to his mother’s home where he borrowed her car before being arrested at about 6.30pm on Monday, eight miles north of Highland Park.

Police officers escort people to safety during Monday's shooting - GETTY IMAGES

In the hours following the attack, disturbing details emerged about the 21-year-old known as “Bobby” to his friends.

His family was well established in the town where his father, who ran a bakery and deli, ran unsuccessfully for mayor.

“I'm heartbroken. I’m so heartbroken. There were no signs that I saw that would make him do this,” Crimo’s Uncle Paul told CNN.

“He’s a quiet kid. He’s usually on his own. He’s a lonely, quiet person. He keeps everything to himself.

Disturbing details emerge of ‘normal little boy’

Crimo was a “normal little boy” recalled Nancy Rotering, the Highland Park mayor, who taught him as a cub scout.

“It's one of those situations where you stand back and ask, what happened?

“How did somebody become this angry, this hateful, to then take it out on innocent people who were just literally having a family day out.”

Crimo bought two guns legally - REUTERS

Crimo’s alter ego was “Awake the Rapper” who started uploading music to the internet when he was 11.

His social media showed him to be a supporter of Donald Trump. He was also pictured wearing a jumper decorated with a 'Pepe the Frog' meme, a symbol popular among alt-Right groups.

His YouTube channel was awash with videos containing mass shooting fantasies.

One referred to Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated John F Kennedy and another showed Crimo wearing tactical gear inside a classroom dropping golden bullets on the floor.

A further post showed a cartoon of a man holding a rifle before being shot by police and being left in a pool of blood.

‘I need to do just do it... It is my destiny’

Another YouTube video posted eight months ago featured cartoons of a gunman and people being shot.

A voice-over says, "I need to just do it."

It adds: "It is my destiny. Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, not even myself."

These warnings were missed in Illinois, a state with some of the strictest red flag warning laws in the US, which considers a gun purchaser’s social media history.

Two of the victims: Jacki Sundheim and Nicolas Toledo

Some of the victims of the shooting identified yesterday include Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at the North Shore Congregation Israel, a synagogue three miles from Highland Park.

Another was named as 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo.

David Baum, a doctor who rushed towards the injured during the shooting, told CNN: “I didn’t think about it. You just instinctively feel like you have to do something.”

“The wounds were something out of a conflict zone.

“Those are what are seen in victims of war, not victims at a parade.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Highland Park was the 316th mass shooting – defined as where four or more people are hit by bullets – this year.

The shooting has rekindled the debate about America’s gun laws, despite additional safeguards being introduced by the bipartisan bill signed by Joe Biden last month.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker, tipped as a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, called for more to be done.

“It’s the 4th of July - a day for reflection on our freedoms. Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons.

“And I don’t think a single one of them would have said you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high-capacity magazine — or that that is more important than the right of the people who attended this parade today to live.”