Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Shot as Many as 64 Times and Killed After Being Released from Jail

KTS Dre

Cook County Jail

Rapper KTS Dre was shot dozens of times and killed Saturday night shortly after being released from jail.

The rapper — born Londre Sylvester — was one of three people shot in Little Village, Chicago Saturday night. Sylvester, 31, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead after suffering as many as 64 bullet wounds to the head and other parts of his body, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

Both a 60-year-old — who was walking with Sylvester from the jail — and a separate 30-year-old woman were shot as well and were in good condition, per the Tribune.

According to the Tribune, Sylvester was the "intended target" and had "just been released" from custody as he wore a monitoring device on his ankle.

Sylvester and the two women were shot when several suspects exited two cars "and all began to shoot in Sylvester's direction, striking him numerous times," the report read, per Tribune.

The suspects fled the scene after reentering their vehicles, however, police said there were surveillance cameras in the area to review evidence.

No arrests have been made. According to CWB Chicago, Sylvester's stage name KTS stands for "Kill to Survive," a phrase he had tattooed on his neck along with a target symbol.

Sylvester — who had been sentenced to prison four times since 2010 — was first arrested in late April on a felony weapon possession charge and resisting police. His charges were later upgraded to a Class X armed habitual crime and had been in sheriff's custody for more than a year, CWB reported.