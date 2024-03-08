Chicago puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Chicago Bulls (31-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (40-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Bulls play Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 21-8 in home games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 117.2 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Bulls are 15-17 on the road. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 113.3 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Clippers score 117.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 113.3 the Bulls give up. The Bulls average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Russell Westbrook: out (hand).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press