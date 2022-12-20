Chicago police searching for Northwestern PhD student last seen leaving weekend party

Chicago police are searching for a 25-year-old Northwestern University Ph.D. student who has been missing for days.

Peter Salvino was last seen when he left a party in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

PHOTO: Northwestern University is asking its community to help locate a doctoral student, Peter Salvino, 25, who was reported missing Dec. 18, 2022 by his family. (Northwestern University)

PHOTO: Peter Salvino was last seen at around 12:15 a.m., Dec. 18, near the 800 block of West Lill Avenue in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. (Northwestern University)

Salvino's last known contact was via FaceTime at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

He had FaceTimed a friend at 11:59 p.m. saying he was walking home and was about 30 minutes away, according to a family spokesperson. When the friend called Salvino back at about 12:15 a.m., Salvino said he was still walking, the spokesperson said.

At 12:31 a.m., Savlino's phone pinged near Diversey Harbor, a marina by the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the spokesperson said.

Salvino, a Ph.D. candidate in Northwestern's interdepartmental neuroscience program, was reported missing on Sunday by his family, according to the university.

"University representatives are in contact with Peter’s family and share with his parents and friends their serious concern for his safety and overall well-being," Northwestern said in a statement. "If you or someone you know has information that could help locate Salvino, CPD asks you to call (312) 744-8266."

