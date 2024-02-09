Chicago plays Orlando, looks for 4th straight road win

Chicago Bulls (25-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (28-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bulls play Orlando.

The Magic are 18-14 in conference games. Orlando is 14-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 14-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 13-12 when winning the turnover battle.

The Magic average 111.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 112.8 the Bulls give up. The Bulls are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Magic won 103-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: None listed.

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

