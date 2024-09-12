Chicago plays Minnesota on 4-game road skid

Chicago Sky (13-23, 5-13 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (27-9, 14-5 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Sky play Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx are 15-3 in home games. Minnesota is second in the WNBA allowing 76.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Sky have gone 7-10 away from home. Chicago leads the WNBA with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 13.1.

Minnesota averages 82.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 82.0 Chicago allows. Chicago averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 79-74 on Sept. 1, with Courtney Williams scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Lynx.

Reese is averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus), Angel Reese: out for season (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press