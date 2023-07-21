Chicago PD star Sophia Bush replaced by Frankie Bridge in 2:22

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Chicago PD star Sophia Bush has pulled out of the West End production of 2:22 – A Ghost Story due to illness.

The actress will be replaced by former Saturday's singer and I'm a Celebrity contestant Frankie Bridge, who is stepping in to play the character of Lauren.

Bridge will make her West End debut in August and perform until the end of the production's run on September 17.

"I’ve loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true," she said in a statement.

"Never one to do things by halves, it’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn’t be more excited to join the cast. Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can’t wait for you to meet her!"

Bush, on the other hand, said she is "gutted" that her time in the play has come to "an unexpected and early end."

The One Tree Hill star continued: "I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline.

"After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the Emergency Room, I’ve been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US."

Bush went on to express her gratitude to her cast mates and the fans who journeyed to London to watch the play, before giving Bridge her stamp of approval.

"I know that Frankie Bridge will be astounding as she makes Lauren her own through the rest of this run," she said. "There is no greater experience than the stage. I miss it madly. I love it deeply. And I cannot wait for the next one."

2:22 A Ghost Story is playing at London's Apollo Theatre until September 17.





