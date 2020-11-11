Chicago PD boss admits Vanessa Rojas' exit feels "forced" in season 8 premiere

From Digital Spy

Chicago PD boss Rick Eid has opened up a little about how Vanessa Rojas' absence in season eight's first episode will be addressed.

Back in September, the show revealed that Lisseth Chavez would not be returning as the police officer when the new instalment begins in the US on November 11.

Now, the producer has recalled how the mention of her not being present in the opener's initial script felt a bit shoehorned, so they're still playing around with ideas on how to approach it on screen.

View photos Photo credit: NBC Universal More

Related: Chicago PD boss reveals original season 7 finale had a devastating twist

"It's always hard to say goodbye to a character," Eid told TV Line ahead of tonight's comeback. "We tried to address it in the premiere, but it felt forced. In other words, we're still working on it."

Rojas was introduced in the second episode of season 7, having joined the Intelligence unit after crossing paths with future partner Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) while working undercover. It's believed that Chavez stepped down from the role in order to join the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

View photos Photo credit: NBC Universal More

Related: Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund opens up on whether she would ever return to the show

"HELLOOOOO LEGENDS! Looks like I’ll be joining the DC Universe," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a report that detailed her Chicago PD exit. "So many changes this year, feeling grateful for this opportunity.

"I can't wait for you all to meet Esperanza aka SPOONER. Canada 🇨🇦, I'm looking forward to calling you my second home. I'm ready for this new journey - LETS KICK SOME ASS!! 💥"

Chicago PD airs on NBC in the US, and on Universal, 5USA and Sky Witness in the UK.



Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access the latest edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like