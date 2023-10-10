Chicago P.D. Season 11: 5 Things We Want to See (And the 1 Thing We DON’T!)

With the writers’ strike officially over, we’re one step closer to new episodes of Chicago P.D. That’s music to our ears, considering everything that went down in Season 10.

Early in the season, Halstead headed for Bolivia, where he currently leads an elite squad tracking the toughest cartel targets. His quick departure left things uncertain with Upton, especially after he stopped returning her calls and extended his stay without first consulting her. That begs the question: Is “Upstead” headed for divorce?

Meanwhile, Burgess finally confronted her PTSD through therapy and reignited her romantic relationship with Ruzek. Their blissful future was put in jeopardy in the finale when Ruzek was shot at close range. He was rushed to the hospital just in time, though, and photos from a deleted scene showed that he was still alive. Whew!

Hopefully, Ruzek’s brush with death won’t add more trauma to Burgess’ already full plate. That’s just one of our many wishes for Season 11, which opened up its writers’ room last week.

Read on below for the five things we want to see in Chicago P.D. Season 11 — along with the one thing we don’t want to see — and don’t forget to share your hopes for Intelligence in the comments.

1. WANT: Closure for “Upstead”

Fans were shocked when longtime cast member Jesse Lee Soffer announced ahead of Season 10 that he would be departing the show. Halstead made his abrupt exit in Episode 3, rejoining the military and leaving for Bolivia to lead a squad that tracks the worst drug cartel targets. And while the ex-Intelligence detective promised Upton that his deployment would be temporary — eight months, maybe “a little longer” — later episodes revealed that he extended his tour and had been ghosting his wife. With the couple’s future still undetermined after almost a full season apart, we hope the coming episodes offer real closure. Don’t leave us hanging!

2. WANT: A real love interest for Atwater

It’s criminally offensive that someone as good-looking as Kevin Atwater has yet to have a significant love interest that lasted more than a few episodes. There was Laila (Milauna Jemai Jackson), who won Atwater over in the Season 6 episode “Black and Blue,” and was then sentenced to prison for murder at the end of the hour because her deal with the District Attorney fell through. In the Season 9 episode “Burnside,” Atwater had palpable chemistry with a social activist named Celeste, and they began dating. A few episodes later, however, the pair broke up when Atwater finally came clean about being a cop. (Note: He’d been lying to her for months out of fear she would have rejected him.) It’s time to break that unlucky streak and give this man the romance he truly deserves.

3. WANT: A “Burzek” wedding

Burgess and Ruzek have been on-again-off-again over the years, but they finally achieved some semblance of stability in Season 9. Burgess’ adoption of Makayla forced the pair to seriously reevaluate their relationship, and they quickly fell into a nice groove as a family unit. But the pair didn’t officially get back together romantically until Season 10, when Burgess realized in therapy why she’d been pushing Ruzek away for all those years. With them living under the same roof while raising Makayla together, the Intelligence cops are already practically married, so why not make it official?

4. WANT: More Torres!

We’ve been intrigued by Torres since his first appearance in the Season 9 episode “New Guard,” where he showed great promise as Halstead’s potential protégé. After he joined the ensemble full-time in Season 10 following Halstead’s departure, we’ve only gotten a few glimpses into the young cop’s interesting backstory, and we’re itching to see more. Torres has already shown how well he fits in with the squad, sharing common ground with Atwater and channeling his inner Voight when threatened in his own neighborhood. He’s just getting started, and we hope new episodes take full advantage of his emerging talents.

5. WANT: Jay Halstead back

We know this is wishful thinking for the most part and hinges entirely on portrayer Jesse Lee Soffer’s desire to return, but nothing would make us happier than to see Halstead back in Intelligence. Halstead’s absence was felt throughout Season 10, especially since he left so abruptly and had been dodging his wife’s calls. Whether it’s a one-off episode to wrap up his story or a full-time reentry, we just want to see his face at least once more, and that might not be a far-fetched proposal.

“Never say never,” Soffer previously said of a potential return. “Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

6. DON’T WANT: More Burgess trauma

It’s not hyperbolic to say that Burgess has been through it all on Chicago P.D. She’s been kidnapped multiple times, beaten up in a seedy motel, saw her daughter Makayla abducted for ransom after a contentious custody battle, and nearly bled out from being shot on far too many occasions. After suffering severe panic attacks throughout the show’s 200th episode, she finally sat down with a therapist to unpack her PTSD. Given the progress she’s made thus far, we’d hate to see her take a step backward by piling on even more trauma. This woman has suffered enough, so let her finally be happy!

