Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Woman Loses Feet in Boating Accident
Woman Loses Feet in Boating Accident

gofundme

A Chicago woman lost both of her feet and will have part of her legs amputated after a boating accident earlier this month.

Police were first alerted to an emergency that "two boats collided with people trapped underneath," Officer Ark Pachnik of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit said in a press conference on Monday.

After first responders arrived, they saw one victim "hanging halfway into the boat." It was clear she needed medical help, so she was taken to paramedics who were waiting nearby.

Officers also saw a second victim on the stern of a boat. After putting that individual on their shoulders, police took them to the paramedics as well.

RELATED: 'Doesn't Seem Real': Family, Friends Grieve 2 Brothers Who Jumped from ''Jaws' Bridge'

Pachnik said "both feet were severed" as he confirmed the first victim's injuries.

Officer Raul Echevarria, who responded to the scene, added that there was "excessive bleeding" on the boat and that the second victim's hand was "severely severed." He said his priority was to minimize the bleeding as much as possible.

Sharing what witnesses said happened, Pachnik explained that six to eight people were on a raft when a second boat "reversed into them, sucking them right underneath their boat."

RELATED: Co-Pilot Appeared 'Visibly Upset' and 'May Have Gotten Sick' Before Exiting Plane Mid-Flight, Report Says

Pachnik said police have currently determined it was an accident, pending an investigation.

The Chicago Police Department tells PEOPLE the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are continuing the investigation.

The first victim has since been identified as Lana Batochir, 34, based on a GoFundMe she started to raise money for her medical costs. It has raised more than $106,000 of her $250,000 goal as of Wednesday evening.

"I never imagined myself that I would be here laying in a hospital bed and typing this message," she wrote before recounting her experience.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Kindhearted' South Carolina Woman, 63, Dies After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella

"A Reckless boat driver reversed into our inflatable raft at full throttle destroying everything in its way," the mother of two said. "Everything happened so fast. We were all under his boat within seconds. The boat's propeller struck me, leaving me with unimaginable pain. I thought I was dying."

She said she immediately began to drown.

"At a distance I saw my husband's eyes searching for me in a panic. I would never forget his face of pain. We connected eyes, but I couldn't stay up, I truly began to drown. I felt myself drifting down like an object, I knew I would die," she wrote.

She credits her husband for saving her life, stating that he pulled her out of the water. That's when she realized her feet were gone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Once at the hospital, she was told both of her legs would have to be amputated below the knee.

"Even though it feels like the worst thing that happened to me, I still feel very lucky to be alive. I thought i would die. Im grateful I will be able to hug and kiss my kids, my husband, my family, and my friends," she said. "I will get through this and come out stronger with my new lifestyle."

After investigating, the DNR will decide if the other driver will face charges, per CBS News.

The DNR did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Pricing of $36 Million Initial Public Offering

    HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,940,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.25 per Class A ordinary share. The gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering e

  • Hate crimes in Los Angeles this year could again set records, report finds

    Hate crimes reported to the LAPD against Black and LGBTQ people rose in the first half of 2022 versus the same period in 2021, a USC analysis finds.

  • Million Dollar Listing Star Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence

    Johanna Altman was arrested on Aug. 4 on a felony charge, PEOPLE confirms

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory MacDonald calls an end to mixed martial arts career

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald, who fought for the UFC title and won the Bellator championship, has called an end to his mixed martial arts career. The 33-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., who now makes his home in Montreal, made the announcement via social media in the wake of his upset first-round loss Saturday to Dilano (The Postman) Taylor, a late replacement opponent, in the Professional Fighters League semifinal in Cardiff, Wales. "My time has come to put the gloves down for go

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field