Chicago minimum wage increase to $15 an hour for most workers is in effect

CHICAGO – Chicago's minimum wage increased to $15 an hour for most workers Thursday. The effort ensures a raise for an estimated 400,000 people in the city, according to officials.

Workers at businesses with 21 or more employees will be guaranteed a minimum wage of $15 an hour. Workers at smaller businesses with 4 to 20 employees will see their minimum wage raised to $14 an hour as part of a gradual move to $15 an hour by 2023, Chicago City's Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office posted.

All domestic workers – such as housekeepers, nannies, caregivers and more – will receive a minimum wage of $15 an hour beginning on Aug. 1.

For tipped workers, the minimum wage rises to $8.40 or $9, depending on the size of the employer, but employers must make up the difference if workers do not make the minimum wage with tips.

Bank of America: Bank will boost minimum wage to $25 an hour for its employees by 2025

CEO pay doubled, the minimum wage stayed the same: But Americans still can't agree on a raise

"Our dedicated workforce deserves to be protected and treated with dignity and respect – especially after the devastating socioeconomic fallout caused by the pandemic. " Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement.

"Chicago, however, isn't the only city with workers who have gone far too long without proper protections, so it is my hope and expectation that our members of Congress and national corporate partners join our city and work to implement a federal living wage to give workers all around the country the opportunity to lead financially stable lives," Lightfoot added.

The Illinois minimum wage is $11 an hour for non-tipped workers and is expected to gradually increase to $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2025.

The federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago raises minimum wage to $15 an hour for most workers