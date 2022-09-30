'Chicago Med' star Marlyne Barrett gets candid on ovarian cancer diagnosis, chemotherapy

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Marlyne Barrett attends The &quot;Chicago Med&quot; Photocall as part of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival at the Grimaldi Forum on June 18, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
"Chicago Med" star Marlyne Barrett is opening up about her cancer diagnosis.

The actress, 44, took to Instagram Wednesday to thank her fans and colleagues for their "support" and "encouragement" amid her ovarian cancer battle.

"I can’t do this without so many people getting involved to support me," she wrote, along with a selfie that shows her bald head. "It’s actually physically impossible! To those who facilitate day in and day out, in order for me to come to work to do what I do, thank you!"

The actress also thanked her colleagues at Wolf Entertainment, the production company behind the "Chicago" shows. Barrett has starred on "Chicago Med" since 2015 and appeared on "Chicago Fire" from 2016 to 2019.

"To this extended family around the world, I pray we as people remember how BIG life is and how much LOVE can do in a persons life," she wrote. "With that being said.. Tonight’s episode of #chicagomed is special, because it was hard to shoot the first two episodes for me. I think you will enjoy what we managed to bring together. This encouragement has blown my mind!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marlyne Barrett (@barrettmarlyne)

Barrett told People that doctors diagnosed her with cancer in July after finding a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary.

"The initial experience was a shock, a shock to my womanhood," Barrett told the outlet. "I didn't believe them, but when they showed me the CT scan, I went, 'Oh my word.' The first questions were, 'Am I going to live?' I just fell into my husband's arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it."

Barrett added her doctors have advised an "aggressive" chemotherapy as well as a hysterectomy.

"The best way I could experience was to meet it," she said. "There's no running from it because it's my life. And eventually you just surrender because it's so much bigger than anything you've ever faced. I found this courage and I just hunkered down and said, 'I'm going to face this.' "

'I didn't want to be stuck': Sophia Bush talks return to network TV after 'Chicago P.D.' 'assault'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Chicago Med' star Marlyne Barrett opens up about ovarian cancer

