‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.”

Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure.

But before any of that can happen, Ethan has a heart-to-heart with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) about his future. She was a little taken aback by the news the happy couple will launch a mobile clinic benefiting underserved communities but was fully supportive.

“Is your idea to put my ED out of business?” Goodwin teases Choi. He replies, “I’m certainly gonna try.” She adds with a warm smile, “Good for you.”

(l-r) Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher, Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin
(l-r) Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher, Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

But before these crazy kids walk down the aisle, there were some dramatic moments at hand. April’s father begrudgingly ends up in the ER with chest pains and he wasn’t in any kind of mood to have people make a fuss over him. It’s a good thing April dragged him to the hospital when she did because he has a condition lingering that needs care. The good news is, he can have the surgery after the wedding and the prognosis is good.

As One Chicago likes to do, the momentous occasion finally arrives toward the end of the episode. But who are we kidding? Fans of Ethan and April have been waiting multiple seasons to witness this romantic event and it was worth the wait.

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, Brian Tee as Ethan Choi
Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, Brian Tee as Ethan Choi

The bride and groom looked stunning as they exchanged vows in front of their loved ones before sealing it with a kiss. Instead of departing their ceremony in a limo, they entered their mobile medical van as everyone threw rice at them—they off to change the world together and on their own terms.

It’s worth noting Dr. Hannah Asher (Jesse Schram) catches the bride’s bouquet. Could this signal a future for her and Will Halstead (Nick Gelfuss) or maybe someone new? Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) perhaps?

While it will be a happy ending for Ethan and April, Gaffney will be undergoing some changes in management and it is unknown if they will be for the better.

In the final beats of the episode, Peter Kalmick (Marc Grapey) tells Goodwin Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) has bought controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group. As far as how it will change things around the hospital, fans will have to wait until and see in the new year.

