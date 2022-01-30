Chicago hosts Vancouver after Hagel's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (19-19-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-21-7, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Chicago after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Blackhawks are 7-13-5 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The Canucks are 5-3-5 against opponents from the Pacific. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Chicago won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 30 assists and has 41 points this season. Erik Gustafsson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 15 goals and has 44 points. Elias Pettersson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Tanner Pearson: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press