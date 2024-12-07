Chicago hosts conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (6-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (10-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers take on Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The Bulls are 8-7 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.7.

The 76ers are 6-8 in conference play. Philadelphia has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.7% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulls.

Maxey is averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the 76ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 126.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (foot).

76ers: Adem Bona: day to day (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

