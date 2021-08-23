Chicago Fire's Serinda Swan wants return to mess up things for Severide

Photo credit: NBC Universal

Chicago Fire actress Serinda Swan has discussed the possibility of returning as Brittany Baker.

She enjoyed a guest spot on the US drama seven years ago, but according to Swan, fans still come up to her in the street asking whether or not her character will come back.

In case you'd forgotten, Brittany got hitched to Rescue Squad 3 leader Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) before skipping town to confront her past.

Photo credit: NBC Universal

"[I] had to exit so fast, because I had to go off to [do] the next season of Graceland, that not everything was tied up properly," Swan recently told TVLine.

"So I kept getting all these messages being like, 'When do you come back? We know you come back. You guys are still married,' and I was like, 'I actually don't think I'm ever coming back because I'm about to go shoot something for seven months. I don't think this is happening.'"

In the time since her swift exit, hubbie Severide moved on to a new relationship with Stella Kidd – telling her that he and Brittany had their marriage annulled.

"[I] would be down for [Brittany] to just randomly show up one season and mess things up a bit for him again," teased Swan.

Photo credit: NBC

Meanwhile, back in June, Chicago Fire boss Derek Haas revealed plans for the next season's crossover with sister titles Chicago Med and PD: "We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of 'Infection', where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours.

"That would be ideal. Hopefully, the pandemic will be closer to being under control by then, and we'll have more people back and we can cross people over a bit more easily."

Season 10 of Chicago Fire premieres on September 22 on NBC.

