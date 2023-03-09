Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene

A Chicago firefighter's 7-year-old son has died after a fire broke out at the family's home, also injuring the boy's mother and two siblings, according to authorities.

The son, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Ezra Stewart, was originally listed as being in critical condition as a result of the Tuesday night fire, according to NBC Chicago and WGN-TV.

Online records show that he died at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire broke out shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday on the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Afterwards, a 34-year-old woman, two girls, 2 and 7, as well as the 7-year-old boy, who all "suffered smoke inhalation" were "transported to various hospitals in critical condition," police said.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the fire broke out at the home of an active firefighter, who was on duty that night, reported NBC News, ABC station WLS-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times.

The firefighter was later identified as Walter Stewart by Ignite the Spirit, a charity that supports CFD families, and the Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and the Chicago Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

CFD spokesman Larry Langford said the firefighter, stationed at Truck 55 in Edison Park, heard the call about the fire at his address come through, according to WLS-TV.

After arriving at the scene, Stewart attempted to perform life-saving measures on the family before they were hospitalized, Langford said, according to NBC Chicago.

A deceased pet was also removed from the home on Wednesday, per WLS-TV.

When contacted on Thursday morning, police told PEOPLE that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Although the cause remains unknown, Langford said that the fire began in the kitchen before spreading throughout the home, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fire officials, who will be visiting the neighborhood on Friday to distribute smoke alarms, have publicly confirmed the home did have fire detectors.

On Thursday morning, after news of the 7-year-old boy's death was announced, a fundraiser was created to support the family.

"The Stewart Family is facing an unspeakable tragedy. Walter Stewart, a Chicago Firefighter, was on duty at the firehouse when he overheard his home address on the fire radio, indicating that an active fire was raging," read a statement on Ignite the Spirit's social media page.

"When he arrived on the scene he found his house in flames and his wife and children in grave condition," the charity wrote, alongside a link to where donations can be made. "Please keep the Stewart Family in your thoughts and prayers."

In a separate statement obtained by PEOPLE, Jim Tracy, the president of the firefighter's union, said "every member of Local 2 and the Department mourns with our brother Walter and the Stewart family."



Added Tracy, "This tragedy weighs heavy on our hearts, and we pledge our ongoing support."

