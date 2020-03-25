'Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Sparked Dating Rumors With This Steamy Instagram Video

Photo credit: NBC

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney might have a new girlfriend.

The actor who plays Severide sparked dating rumors with an Instagram post.

In the video, he's shown dancing with a mystery woman.

Taylor Kinney's love life looks like it's heating up!

The Chicago Fire star, who was previously engaged to Lady Gaga, has kept his relationships out of the public eye since their split in 2016. That is, until now.

Like everyone else, Taylor has been practicing social distancing and spending a lot of time at home recently as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Last week, he took to Instagram to share an inspiring message with his fans—and ended up igniting some fiery dating rumors.

"Stay safe. Find ways to be connected. Listen to music and read ya some HST. Here’s to a good time @jonpardi," he wrote. But the actor's caption isn't what caught everyone's attention.

The video itself features Taylor slow dancing to a country song with an unidentified mystery woman. There's hand-holding, hip-swaying, and a black-and-white filter that makes it seem even more romantic.

Speaking of romance, the song they're dancing to just so happens to be a very passionate love song by Jon Pardi.

Here's the exact verse that they're grooving to on camera: "And here I go again, I'm drinkin' one, I'm drinkin' two. / I got my heartache medication, a strong dedication / to gettin' over you, turnin' me loose."

The proof is in the pudding lyrics!

While people seem fairly certain this woman could be Taylor's secret love interest, no one seems to know who she is. A few fans guessed that it was actress Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Taylor's girlfriend on Chicago Fire. Unfortunately, Stellaride only exists on television and Miranda shut that theory down in the comments.

"Love y'all 👑👑 ❤️❤️❤️" she wrote on the post, confirming that it's definitely not her in the video. However, her response also hints that Taylor's fictional lover is familiar with his real-life lady.

Can someone call up Burgess? This is a case for the Chicago P.D.!

