Chicago Fire season 10 signs up Caitlin Carver for new role

Caitlin Carver is set to join the cast of Chicago Fire – and she'll be playing a paramedic.

The Dear White People star will make her debut this Spring on NBC when the series returns, welcoming a new medic named Emma, according to TV Line.

Of course, many medics come and go, though it's unclear as to whether Emma will find herself stationed in Firehouse 51 or Ambulance 61.

So far, the series has seen Leslie Shay, Gabby Dawson, Peter Mills, Allison Rafferty, Jessica 'Chili' Chilton, Jimmy Borrelli, Emily Foster, and Gianna Mackey work on Ambulance 61 before leaving.

The next season could see Carver working with Sylvie Brett and Violet Mikami as part of the current partnership.

In October last year, Chicago Fire marked its milestone 200th episode by confirming the departure of Captain Matthew Casey, fans learning that he would be leaving his crew behind as he moved to Oregon.

Casey actor Jesse Spencer told Deadline and other media at the time that it was "hard" to say goodbye to the series, though he felt his exit storyline was "pretty organic".

"It wraps up 10 years for me," the actor said. "I think it was pretty organic that he's leaving and he's going for three years, but is he? We don't know. It's been a long time coming when you know how these compadres have gone through life and death together.

"It's hard to say goodbye, you know, see you soon, kind of thing. It was bittersweet but I really enjoyed it and we got some laughs out of it," he added.

That's farewell to Jesse and hello to Caitlin.

In addition to Dear White People, Carver has guested on SWAT, Timeless, NCIS and Heroes Reborn. Her movie roles include Nancy Kerrigan in I, Tonya alongside Margot Robbie and Becca in Paper Towns alongside Cara Delavine.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC in the US and on Sky Witness in the UK.

