Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale: Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's Wedding Brings Fans to Tears

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's season 10 finale of Chicago Fire.

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Severide!

Chicago Fire wrapped up its 10th season with the wedding fans have been eagerly anticipating for several years now: Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) are officially man and wife.

Of course, the big day didn't go off without hitting a snag — but the panic was short-lived, thanks to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), who returned from Portland just in time to perform his best-man duties and save the day.

Surrounded by their Firehouse 51 family — including their Dalmation, Tuesday, who died this week — Kidd and Severide exchanged vows aboard a city cruise.

"Kelly, the simple truth is that you are magic to me," Stella said. "Whenever I'm at my lowest, you lift me up, you never leave my side. You are the goodest of men. Yes, we are taking a huge, crazy leap into the unknown, but we're doing it together. And when I need to hear it, you'll tell me, 'You've got this, Stella Kidd,' and I'll know that everything'll be okay because it always is when I'm with you. I love you with everything I got, Kelly Severide, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

"Stella, I decided a long time ago that if I was going to be with you, I needed to be worthy of you, which seemed impossible: How do I become worthy of someone brave enough to show who they are inside and out?" Severide began. "What makes me this better person that I keep hearing about is you keep me from locking things up. Instead, you made sure you really knew me and by some miracle, you still love me. Stella, I might never be worthy of you, but I promise to spend the rest of my life trying. I love you."

Of course, that wasn't the only emotional conversation of the episode. As they were getting ready for the ceremony, Severide and Casey had a heart-to-heart.

"Kinda can't believe it: you're actually tying the knot," Casey said. "Listen, I don't want to get too sappy but it's your wedding so I'm going there. It's been something watching you change since Stella came into your life. As cliche as it sounds, she's made you a better man. I'm really grateful to be a part of this, Kelly. You guys are meant to be."

Severide responded: "I'm even more grateful to have you. It hasn't been the same around here since you left. Never will be."

Clearly Casey's girlfriend, paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) was filling similarly. After their extended time together in Portland, the wedding marked the time for her to return to her life in Chicago.

As they slow-danced, they sadly questioned their future together while living so far apart — but agreed to enjoy the moment.

Despite all that love and joy, the episode ended on an ominous note, as several trucks — likely the dangerous drug dealers who had an ax to grind with Severide — pulled up to the cabin where the newlyweds were spending their first night as husband and wife.

Severide first connected with Kidd when she was newly divorced and joined Firehouse 51. They had two romantic proposal moments on the series — the first in season 9 when Severide popped the question, without a ring, in the middle of fighting a fire.

After ups and downs in their relationship, Severide proposed again to solidify their relationship and decision to move forward. The declaration of his love came after tensions and travel halted their initial wedding plans. Despite the uncertainty at times, their Chicago Fire loved ones showed full support of the nuptials.

One fan favorite character returned to Chicago Fire to stand by Severide's side during the special day. Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) appeared as Severide's best man after he left the series in 2021.

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman told PEOPLE why it was important he return for the wedding.

"Jesse Spencer so understands the character — and especially the relationship that Casey has with Severide, the bond of that friendship — and he knew the character had promised to be there at the wedding as the Best Man," she said. "Jesse is just like Casey: he's a man of his word and he was going to make it happen. He is completely connected to the character in that way."

Chicago Fire will return for season 11 in fall 2022.