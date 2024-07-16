Chicago Fire take road losing streak into matchup against Cincinnati

Chicago Fire (5-11-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (15-5-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati -175, Chicago +423, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire hit the road against Cincinnati aiming to break a three-game road skid.

Cincinnati is 11-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has scored 43 goals while conceding 29 for a +14 goal differential.

The Fire are 3-7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have scored 28 goals while giving up 40 for a -12 goal differential.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has scored 11 goals with 15 assists for Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has six goals over the past 10 games.

Hugo Cuypers has scored nine goals and added one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Fire: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Malik Pinto (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Federico Navarro (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press