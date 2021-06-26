Chicago Fire promotes cast member for season 10

Photo credit: NBC

Chicago Fire recently wrapped up its ninth season, and as it heads into its 10th, it has given one cast member a promotion.

As reported by TVLine, Violet Mikami actress Hanako Greensmith has been upgraded to a recurring role as a series regular, after first appearing in season 8 for four episodes.

Season 9 ended with hints that the show may explore a romance between Violet and Blake Gallo next season, although Violet has already rejected him once, so it might be a bit of a slow-burner.

Photo credit: NBC

Related: Chicago Fire showrunner discusses if main character will ever return after shock exit

Responding to the news on her Instagram, Hanako wrote: "Thank you so much for all of the love and support – I'm endlessly grateful. See. You. Next. SZN MY FRANDZ! [sic]"

One thing that we can expect going into season 10 is a crossover with Chicago PD and Chicago Med, potentially in the second episode.

"We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of 'Infection', where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours," showrunner Derek Haas said. "That would be ideal."

The fifth episode of the upcoming season will also be the show's 200th, so expect them to do something big to celebrate that milestone.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC in the US and on Sky Witness in the UK. Season 10 does not have a premiere date at the time of writing.

This month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.



Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like