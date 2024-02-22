Chicago Fire Promo: Brett and Casey Get Hitched in Kara Killmer’s Final Episode — Watch Video

The big day is finally here: Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey are getting married during next Wednesday’s Chicago Fire, which marks Kara Killmer’s final episode as the paramedic.

The NBC drama has hosted its share of weddings over the seasons, but none like the one glimpsed in the promo above, which showcases Brett and Casey’s nuptials at… a fish store. In this week’s episode, Brett discovered that the fancy aquarium venue she thought Tony helped her secure is actually a fish shop named The Aquarium. But that snafu is not getting in the way of the couple’s happy day in the teaser, which features plenty of smiles, tears and new beginnings.

It was announced in November 2023 that Killmer would be leaving the series in Season 12. The actress joined Fire in the Season 3 premiere, filling the void left by the death of Lauren German’s character, paramedic Leslie Shay. Killmer has appeared in 198 episodes of Fire during her 10-season run, plus over two dozen installments of spinoffs Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Shortly after her exit was announced, Killmer took to Instagram to wax nostalgic about her time in the Windy City.

“These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” Killmer wrote. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD—some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!”

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

